Analysts Set National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) PT at GBX 309

Shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 309 ($4.04).

NEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of LON NEX opened at GBX 245 ($3.20) on Wednesday. National Express Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 485 ($6.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 229.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.96.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

