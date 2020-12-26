Analysts Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) Target Price at $28.91

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.91.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

NASDAQ PEAK opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

