Analysts Set Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) PT at $31.00

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms have commented on CUE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

CUE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.12. 151,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,682. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.99.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cameron Gray purchased 5,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.