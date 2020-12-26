Analysts Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.85. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,934,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 52,671 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,202,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,696,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after purchasing an additional 801,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 802,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

