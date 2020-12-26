Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Post Earnings of -$3.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to report earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.20). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($14.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.10) to ($10.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.00) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $172.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -23.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

