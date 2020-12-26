Analysts Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $609.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to announce $609.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $613.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $606.10 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $602.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.05 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.05. 61,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,582. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.32. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

