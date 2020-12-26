Analysts Expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. Cytosorbents posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSO. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.79 million, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 11.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 528.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

