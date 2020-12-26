Analysts Expect Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) will announce sales of $115.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.96 million to $125.34 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $93.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $430.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.16 million to $450.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $631.23 million, with estimates ranging from $573.21 million to $777.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

In other Canopy Growth news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $103,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,239 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 156.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 284.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 293,268 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 217,082 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at $2,583,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canopy Growth by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,288 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $21,842,000 after buying an additional 146,332 shares during the period. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CGC opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.25.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.