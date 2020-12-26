Analysts Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 122,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,531,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 688,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

