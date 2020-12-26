Analysts Anticipate Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to post $14.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.10 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. Sonim Technologies reported sales of $17.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $62.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $63.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $68.60 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $71.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million.

SONM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonim Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

SONM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 454,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 67.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 332.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth about $312,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

