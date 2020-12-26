Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Announce -$1.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.38) and the highest is ($0.70). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 341.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.38) to ($3.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.79.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at $87,250,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,203 shares of company stock worth $51,155,283. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.50. 1,353,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,397. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.71. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $178.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 2.35.

CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

