Analysts Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce sales of $96.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.48 million and the highest is $96.75 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $62.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $326.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $327.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $462.27 million, with estimates ranging from $448.32 million to $484.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Bandwidth stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.06. The stock had a trading volume of 137,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,935. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.17, a PEG ratio of 135.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.06. Bandwidth has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 884 shares of company stock worth $154,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 65.7% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

