Analysts Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.29. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 230%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

ATUS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TD Securities cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $84,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $206,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATUS opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.18 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

