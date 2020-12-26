Analysts Anticipate Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) to Announce $6.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will report earnings per share of $6.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany posted earnings per share of ($6.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $45.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.61 EPS.

Y has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.33.

In other news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $639.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,987.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares in the company, valued at $607,113.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Alleghany by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 2.7% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Alleghany by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $598.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,427. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

