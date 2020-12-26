Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post sales of $68.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.11 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $52.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $245.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $241.12 million to $249.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $307.43 million, with estimates ranging from $256.39 million to $336.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.58 per share, for a total transaction of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.99 per share, with a total value of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Agree Realty by 98.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000.

NYSE ADC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.24. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

