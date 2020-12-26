AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.27.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,696 shares of company stock worth $14,582,093. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 147.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 124.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.04. The stock had a trading volume of 188,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average of $102.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

