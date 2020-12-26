AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.27.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.
In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,696 shares of company stock worth $14,582,093. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE AME traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.04. The stock had a trading volume of 188,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average of $102.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.
AMETEK Company Profile
AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.
Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.