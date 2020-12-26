American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $113.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at $591,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in American Express by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,324 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in American Express by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $117.35. The stock had a trading volume of 706,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,785. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.37.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

