America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) Head-To-Head Survey

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America First Multifamily Investors 29.38% 4.89% 1.60% Sprott 19.54% 6.53% 5.32%

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and Sprott’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America First Multifamily Investors $62.30 million 4.24 $30.49 million N/A N/A Sprott $72.50 million 10.23 $10.20 million $0.04 727.00

America First Multifamily Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sprott.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for America First Multifamily Investors and Sprott, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sprott has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.18%. Given Sprott’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than America First Multifamily Investors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

America First Multifamily Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Sprott pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sprott pays out 2,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sprott has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Sprott beats America First Multifamily Investors on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned 76 MRBs, of which various bonds were issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 66 residential properties comprising a total of 10,871 rental units located in 13 states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

