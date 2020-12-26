Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,819,000 after buying an additional 128,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ambarella by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,097,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,700.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 5,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $511,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,244 shares of company stock worth $8,167,198. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ambarella from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

