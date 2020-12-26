Alpha Coin Market Cap Hits $8,645.80 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 61.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $8,645.80 and $3.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000147 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000633 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

Alpha Coin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.