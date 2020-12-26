Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.90

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.90 and traded as high as $26.41. Alerian MLP ETF shares last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 1,211,919 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

