Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Trading 5.5% Higher

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.66. 256,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 423,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

In other news, Director Peter D. Ley sold 56,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $170,540.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,026 shares in the company, valued at $565,958.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter D. Ley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,381 shares of company stock valued at $285,236 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 235,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the third quarter valued at $241,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 20,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

