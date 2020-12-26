Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Shares Gap Up to $9.75

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.75, but opened at $11.84. Air T shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Air T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned 2.72% of Air T at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

