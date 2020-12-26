AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Up 5.1%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 5,290,484 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,086,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on AIM ImmunoTech from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 50.01, a current ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 6,823.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,568 shares in the company, valued at $341,536.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.