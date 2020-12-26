Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

AEM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.49. 250,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,441. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average of $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

