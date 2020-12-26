AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

UAVS opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $8.72.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,540,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $64,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 296,637 shares of company stock worth $739,962 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.