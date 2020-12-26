AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $328.36

Shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.36 and traded as high as $338.00. AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) shares last traded at $336.00, with a volume of 72,804 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 328.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 331.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46. The stock has a market cap of £144.42 million and a PE ratio of 14.36.

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. It offers investment and portfolio management; and financial planning services, including retirement, protection, tax, and mortgage planning, as well as private wealth management and inheritance tax services.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.