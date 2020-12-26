Aeternity (AE) Market Cap Achieves $31.00 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $31.00 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 373,747,546 coins and its circulating supply is 327,926,602 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

