AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ACM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get AECOM alerts:

ACM stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. AECOM has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in AECOM by 7.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in AECOM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in AECOM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 337,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.