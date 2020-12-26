AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) Shares Up 0.3%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.08. 10,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 11,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,023,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,459,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 87.03% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

