Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) Shares Up 0.8%

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXY)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.12. 1,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.