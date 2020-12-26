Advanced Internet Blocks One Day Volume Tops $1.00 (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded down 92.3% against the US dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market cap of $23.14 million and $1.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.82 or 0.00521765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000221 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000213 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks (CRYPTO:AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

