Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Sells $955,650.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $955,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $955,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Julie Rubinstein sold 94,725 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $4,641,525.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $65.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

