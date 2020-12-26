Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Morgan Stanley

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.39.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.93. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 759.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 901,391 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,554.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 60,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

