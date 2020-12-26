Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 199.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACEL opened at $10.86 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $15.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $866,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,000 shares of company stock worth $1,711,050 over the last quarter.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

