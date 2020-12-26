Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Accel Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $136.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACEL. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of ACEL traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,397. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $866,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $118,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,867.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,050 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

