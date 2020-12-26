Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Gap Down to $0.43

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.39. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 1,517,443 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Acasti Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Aegis lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Acasti Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

