Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) (CVE:ACST) Shares Down 23.6%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) (CVE:ACST)’s share price dropped 23.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 903,881 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 226,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.55. The company has a market cap of C$41.18 million and a P/E ratio of -6.07.

About Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

