Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.60.

ABMD stock opened at $303.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.40. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $319.19. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abiomed will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Abiomed by 115.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 363,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,710,000 after buying an additional 194,637 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,159,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,509,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Abiomed by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Abiomed by 666.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after buying an additional 66,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

