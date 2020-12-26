Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT) Shares Gap Up to $59.00

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.00, but opened at $62.80. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) shares last traded at $63.60, with a volume of 208,839 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of £124.04 million and a PE ratio of -23.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.10.

In other Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) news, insider Graeme Bissett bought 20,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £8,946.96 ($11,689.26). Also, insider Angus Gordon Lennox bought 200,000 shares of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £88,000 ($114,972.56).

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

