Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $305.16

Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.16 and traded as high as $321.00. Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) shares last traded at $313.98, with a volume of 35,880 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £346.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 305.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 271.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63.

Get Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.16%.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.