8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $233,797.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $233,797.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000466 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001348 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

