$8.92 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will post sales of $8.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.05 million and the lowest is $3.70 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $6.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $24.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $33.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.26 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $42.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,855,331 shares in the company, valued at $52,990,745.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 280,000 shares of company stock worth $2,616,000. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 37.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter worth $257,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 9.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Caxton Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 0.7% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,122,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

