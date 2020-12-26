$8.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) will report sales of $8.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.44 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $31.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.23 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.41 billion to $33.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 311,838 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 38,791 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 173,564 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,725. Exelon has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

