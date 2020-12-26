$730.70 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) will report sales of $730.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $726.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $735.20 million. Applied Industrial Technologies reported sales of $833.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $747.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.11 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on AIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $53,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $116,907.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $878,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 489.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 183.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.09. The company had a trading volume of 31,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

