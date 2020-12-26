$58.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report $58.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.99 million. Ambarella posted sales of $57.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $219.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $219.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $256.74 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $267.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.57. The stock had a trading volume of 127,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,776. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $95.50.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213 shares in the company, valued at $16,582.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $46,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,244 shares of company stock valued at $8,167,198. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 368.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 121,751 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 12.9% in the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 87,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ambarella by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Ambarella by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ambarella by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.