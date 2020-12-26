$54.50 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will report $54.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $48.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $221.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.50 million to $222.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $211.20 million, with estimates ranging from $210.40 million to $212.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WASH shares. TheStreet raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Washington Trust Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,667,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,628,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 38.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.30. 27,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,155. The stock has a market cap of $764.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

