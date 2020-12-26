45,010 Shares in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in EZCORP by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 198,411 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in EZCORP by 70.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in EZCORP by 690.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZPW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of EZPW opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.98. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.