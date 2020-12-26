$43.01 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to report sales of $43.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.50 million to $45.30 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $39.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $163.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.01 million to $168.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $192.19 million, with estimates ranging from $173.90 million to $204.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. BidaskClub lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.28.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. 382,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,999. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.