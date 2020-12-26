$43.01 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to report sales of $43.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.50 million to $45.30 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $39.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $163.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.01 million to $168.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $192.19 million, with estimates ranging from $173.90 million to $204.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. BidaskClub lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.28.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. 382,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,999. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.