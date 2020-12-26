33,277 Shares in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Sculptor Capital Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 72.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 45.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCU opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $848.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.77 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 65.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCU. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

